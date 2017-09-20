Aeronautical school cuts ribbon on Vienna expansion



VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A school teaching the next generation of airline mechanics is celebrating growth in the Valley.

Executives with the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA), along with members of the Western Reserve Port Authority and Regional Chamber cut a ceremonial ribbon Wednesday for the school’s newly expanded campus, which sits at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

Last year, PIA paid $1.3 million to purchase an old hanger and build new classroom space to offer an accelerated training program.

Along with providing an education in many areas of the aeronautical industry, students say the school also provides job placement of graduates.

“The school has excellent placement. Last semester, I watched all my friends get jobs, and they were all choosy, too. It wasn’t here is where I am pigeon-holed, it is I have offers from X, Y, and Z,” said Andrew Brockway of North Lima.

Executives with the school say between now and the year 2035, the aviation industry will need nearly 700,000 new aircraft technicians worldwide.

The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics was listed as the top school on a list for technical trades and ranked 11 in a list of 30 two-year trade schools in the U.S.