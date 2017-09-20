Allergy and asthma sufferers feeling effects of robust pollen year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – When we think of allergies and pollen, we typically think of spring. But as fall approaches, we are heading into another peak pollen season.

During spring, all the plants begin to bloom, and pollen from trees, grass and flowers begin to kick up allergies. But now, instead of the yellow pollen, this time of year it is ragweed and mold that are the cause of allergies and asthma flare-ups.

To compound the problem, school is back in session and students are outside playing sports and on the playground at recess.

Dr. Asif Khan with the Asthma and Allergy Center said though ragweed is going down, the peak if far from over.

“This last week, the last two and a half to three weeks was very difficult for a lot of patients that have a ragweed allergy. We had a dry summer, and we had a really good growing season for ragweed when it is that dry,” Khan said. “This time of year there are mold spores and right around here they are very high.”

Khan also says students, teachers, coaches and parents need to be on the lookout for the early signs of allergies or asthma. Triggers for asthma can be allergens, irritants, respiratory infections and physical exercise.

Symptoms can include shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness and coughing. Most schools will require an asthma action plan for each student identified with asthma.

Those plans give the school nurse an idea of how the student’s asthma is managed and what needs to be done during an acute episode.