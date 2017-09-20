Dr. Shayesteh: Does childhood obesity lead to adult obesity?



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If a person is obese as a child, are they likely to be obese as an adult? Studies show there is a high chance.

More than 1/3 of children in the United States are either overweight or obese and 70% of those children become overweight adults.

What are the risk factors? Is there a way reverse the trend?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain how childhood obesity can lead to adult obesity.

