Howland’s Tamarkin records hole-in-one against Boardman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland Golfer Conner Tamarkin recorded a hole-in-one in a match against Boardman on Wednesday afternoon.

The milestone took place on the <span style=”font-size:1.3rem;”>Par 3, 8th hole on the North Course at Mill Creek.</span>

Tamarkin used a Pitching Wedge for the ace. He finished the day shooting a 42, which was good for second-best on the team. Joey Vitali led the Tigers, shooting a 36 on the day.

Boardman took top honors, 145-173. The Spartans were led by Cole Christman who shot a match-best 34.