HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard held off Austintown Fitch 1-0 in boys’ high school soccer action Tuesday night.

Anthony Gagliardi scored the lone goal of the contest in the second half. Jirka Janecek notched the assist.

The Falcons held off a late charge in the final seconds when Nikolas Dowell saved a shot with his chest to seal the deal in a defensive battle.

Goalkeeper Anthony Corrin of Hubbard and Austintown Fitch’s Trevor Hykes each finished with six saves on the night.