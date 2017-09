CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Edison is working to restore power to about 695 Canfield residents and 606 Canfield Twp. residents.

The power outage happened Wednesday evening.

Ohio Edison expects to have power restored to by 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ohio Edison serves 4,420 residents in Canfield and 3,846 residents in Canfield Twp.