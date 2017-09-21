Adult education busting at the seams in Lisbon



LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Adult education is busting at the seams in Lisbon. The Columbiana County Career and Technical Center has 72 students in the LPN program and 25 studying to be medical assistants.

Program Administer Carolyn McCune said a trend started to emerge over the summer and enrollment numbers started to go up

“When we were around 70, we were really thrilled,” McCune said.

When school started nine days ago, the nursing program had 97 students. Screens were added, making it easier for students to see during the classroom portion of the curriculum, and the teachers wear microphones so everyone can hear. They also added more beds to the labs so every student could easily participate

“We are packed with people, and I had to cut it off,” said Adult Education Administrator Kelly Darney.

Darney said the school has been buying more equipment and making it more comfortable for students. The classrooms used to be for teaching agricultural mechanics, but nursing is where it’s at right now.

The school is seeing the largest classes ever for the programs, and adult education enrollment is up 10 percent from last year. Reasons for the explosion include the economy and more job opportunities.

“This is the time when the baby boomers are starting to retire. Statistics show that we are going to need many, many nurses in the future,” McCune said.

CCCTC has 144 new adult education students and 97 of them are in the nursing programs.