‘American Pickers’ goes through Youngstown warehouse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The popular History Channel show “American Pickers” stopped by Youngstown on Thursday.

Mike and Frank were at a warehouse on the south side, seeing what they could buy.

Ryan James, of Newton Falls, drove by and photographed Mike getting ready to mount a high wheel bike and then caught him taking it for a spin.

WYTV 33 News found the familiar Antique Archaeology van parked outside, as well as people lined up to, hopefully, catch a glimpse.

“We sat here for about 25 minutes and we’ve seen them walk out of one doorway and walk into the other one,” said. “Then that was it. Both of them.”

Word started spreading on Facebook, which prompted people to show up.

The show taped on Thursday and will air in the next three or four months.

‘American Pickers’ in Youngstown View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Abigail Williams, of Boardman Credit: Abigail Williams, of Boardman Credit: Ryan James, of Newton Falls Credit: Ryan James, of Newton Falls