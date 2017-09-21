Boil alert lifted in Jackson-Milton area

JACKSON Twp. Ohio (WYTV) – A boil alert has been lifted for the Jackson-Milton water service area following a waterline break Tuesday.
The Mahoning County Metro Water Sewer District issued the alert after the system experienced depressurization because of the break.
The failure impacted the following roads:
- Tolland
- Jersey
- Delaware
- Kenmore
- Normandy
- Friedham
- Rosemont
- Avalon
- Lynfield
- Red Dog Lane
All water samples tested clear of any contamination. The water is now considered safe to drink.