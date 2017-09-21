Boil alert lifted in Jackson-Milton area

JACKSON Twp. Ohio (WYTV) – A boil alert has been lifted for the Jackson-Milton water service area following a waterline break Tuesday.

The Mahoning County Metro Water Sewer District issued the alert after the system experienced depressurization because of the break.

The failure impacted the following roads:

  • Tolland
  • Jersey
  • Delaware
  • Kenmore
  • Normandy
  • Friedham
  • Rosemont
  • Avalon
  • Lynfield
  • Red Dog Lane

All water samples tested clear of any contamination. The water is now considered safe to drink.

