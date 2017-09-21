Couple charged with murder in case of woman found in Campbell freezer



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two suspects are now facing murder charges, related to the missing Youngtown woman found dead in a Campbell freezer.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Arturo Novoa and Katrina Layton on aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and abuse of a corpse charges.

Prosecutors say the two hid the body of 28-year-old Shannon Graves in a padlocked freezer, which was moved to a home in Campbell. The Campbell homeowner called police about human remains inside after opening it.

Graves disappeared in February, and her family called police after concerns about her well-being.

Prosecutors said Novoa dated Graves. After Graves’ disappearance, Layton moved into the apartment Graves shared with Novoa, drove her car and used her cell phone, according to prosecutors.

The coroner ruled that Graves’ death was a homicide by undetermined means.