LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – A driver crashed into the cement wall of a toll plaza in Lawrence County on Thursday afternoon.

The driver, a man in his 60s, hit the “bull nose” and then bounced into the cement wall leading to the toll booth in the eastbound lanes of I-376, at mile marker 18.6.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the vehicle was heavily damaged.

No other vehicles were involved.

Investigators said he was possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs.