Motorcycle stunt outreach team visits Labrae

LABRAE, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who gained fame and fortune riding stunt motorcycles is in Labrae Thursday with a message for young people.

Scott Caraboolad founder of Ride 4 Life said he achieved all of his dreams, but something was missing.

He wrote on his Facebook page that he was “chasing after materialistic idols to fill a broken, and faithless heart that ended up with life-threatening addiction problems.”

He said he found the “light” within himself – and now wants to pass on his positive message.

Scott goes to places like prisons and schools trying to inspire people with a sense of hope.

He will be at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds on Saturday.