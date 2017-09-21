Nugget of Knowledge: Bimonthly meaning

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Hiccups and Cures

How often is bimonthly?

Bimonthly can be a problem word…it depends on what you want it to mean.

It’s been around since the mid 19th century and people were confused about it back then.

Bi comes from the latin “two”…bimonthly means once every two months….and it means twice in one month.

When you’re talking about publishing, a bimonthly magazine comes out every other month: six times a year.

When you’re talking about business or education, bimonthly usually means every two weeks….the same problems applies to biweekly.

How do you use the word?

Try not using it…just say what you mean: the magazine comes out every other month, six times a year.

We pick up our paychecks twice a month.

