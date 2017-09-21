Rep. Tim Ryan joins Warren group for peaceful healthcare protest



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Congressman Tim Ryan, religious leaders, and people at risk of losing their healthcare all gathered on courthouse square Thursday, voicing their concerns about the Gassidy-Graham bill health care reform bill and urging Senator Rob Portman to reject it.

The group held a prayerful protest, calling the bill a last-ditch effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act before the end of the month.

They say if the measure passes, more than two million Ohioans covered by Medicaid would lose it and it would allow insurance companies to discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions.

“We are going to work our rear ends off to try to block this and then to fix the issues we have in the current system, which are some people are still paying too much, and we need to fix that but not throw the whole system away,” Ryan said.

The group also thanked Governor John Kasich for publically opposing the bill.

A study finds the latest GOP effort to end “Obamacare” would take federal dollars away from states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The study says the states that didn’t expand Medicaid would initially get more federal dollars under the Graham-Cassidy bill.

The nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation study came out Thursday. It estimates the states that didn’t expand Medicaid would get an average of 12 percent more.

The study says states that expanded Medicaid to serve more low-income adults would face a cut of around 11 percent from 2020-2026.

The biggest losers, percentage-wise, would be: New York, Oregon, Connecticut, Vermont and Minnesota. California would be the biggest loser in dollars.

The biggest winners would be: Mississippi, Texas, Kansas, Georgia, South Dakota, and Tennessee.