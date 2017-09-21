Student Athlete: Autumn DeSantis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you go to a Cardinal Mooney volleyball game, you’ll probably notice Autumn DeSantis.

She’s a high-energy, highly-talented player for the Cardinals who was named All-District and All-State last season. Plus, she holds the school record in high jump and is top-notch in the classroom.

“Well, I like to be the loud one. I’m the cheerer; I like to try to bring the team up,” said DeSantis. “When someone’s getting down, I make sure to encourage them and tell everyone it’s OK, shake it off.”

Autumn is the unquestioned leader for the Cardinal Mooney volleyball team. She’s a 4-year starter and outside hitter, and on top of that, a 3-year captain.

“They’re looking up to me, and that helps a lot,” she said. “I just try to be encouraging to everyone and help everyone out.”

Autumn has come a long way in her volleyball career. Three years ago, she was the only freshman taking part in Mooney’s first ever District Championship. This year, as a senior, she wants to go out, with that same kind of feeling.

“The win, the excitement that rolled over all of us that day, I want all of my friends, everyone here, I want to be able to say that we all made it that far and got to experience that, and it’s our senior year so why not go out with a bang?”

Off the court, Autumn is just as competitive. She ranks in the top 25 of her class with a 4.1 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society.

“The grades are the most important thing that’ll get me where I need to be, and then everything else just helps pay everything off,” she said. “On the court, off the court, everything’s just gonna pay off for itself.”

She’s right, it already has. Autumn will stay in town next year to play for Youngstown State University, on a full-ride volleyball scholarship.

‘I’m just excited that I don’t have to stop here,” said DeSantis. “I’m excited that I get to go forth and YSU’s a great school. The volleyball team is great, so there’s a lot to look forward to.”