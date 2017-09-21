Teacher dances to bring smiles to drivers in Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – If you missed Daybreak Thursday morning, you also missed Poland’s famous dancer.

Meet June Baker — she’s a teacher at Boardman Center Middle School. She listens to music on her walks, and sometimes, the music just takes her away.

Drivers on US-224 in Poland started to notice Baker and recorded her moves, posting them to Facebook. Those videos have more than 1,200 shares.

Baker said it’s all about trying to lighten people’s moods.

You can see her dancing every day.

“It just depends on when the mood hits me, you know, when I need to get out there and cut loose,” she said.

Of course, Len Rome had to show June some of his dancing moods.

June said a lot of people stop their cars, honk and give her thumbs up, but the first time she did it, a cop stopped to make sure everything was OK.