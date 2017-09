Teacher dances to bring smiles to drivers in Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – If you missed Daybreak Thursday morning, you also missed Poland’s famous dancer.

Meet June Baker — she’s a teacher at Boardman Center Middle School. She listens to music on her walks, and sometimes, the music just takes her away.

Drivers on US-224 in Poland started to notice Baker and recorded her moves, posting them to Facebook. Those videos have more than 1,200 shares.

Baker¬†said it’s all about trying to lighten people’s moods.

You can see her dancing every day.

“It just depends on when the mood hits me, you know, when I need to get out there and cut loose,” she said.

Of course, Len Rome had to show June some of his dancing moods.

June said a lot of people stop their cars, honk and give her thumbs up, but the first time she did it, a cop stopped to make sure everything was OK.