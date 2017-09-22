3 Crish TD runs key 41-16 Lakeview win at Niles



CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview beat Niles 41-16 on Friday, keyed by Tony Crish’s three touchdown runs and 89 rush yards.

Robbie Savin put Niles up 7-0 with a 1-yard TD run. It capped a 15-play Dragons drive.

Lakeview responded with an 8-yard TD run by Crish to tie the game. Crish then scored on a 3-yard TD run early in the second quarter for a 14-7 Bulldogs lead.

Lakeview made it 21-7 when Zack Rogers hit Evan Adair for a 32-yard TD pass. The Bulldogs followed with a fake field goal TD, as Clay Lazzan hit Joel Lindow for a 20-yard scoring pass.

Rogers added a 1-yard TD run early in the third quarter for a 34-7 Lakeview lead. Crish then scored his third TD of the game with an 8-yard run.

Rogers went 7 of 11 through the air for 179 yards. Adair caught two passes for 87 yards.

Brandon Golias notched a 6-yard TD run for Niles in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Soda went 11 of 23 for 141 yards and two interceptions for Niles.

