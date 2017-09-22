3 Remish TDs keys South Range’s 27-20 win vs. Brookfield



NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range defeated Brookfield 27-20 Friday paced by three Peyton Remish touchdown runs.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Raiders’ Remish notched a 14-yard TD run for a 6-0 lead.

Brookfield responded with a score on its following possession to take the lead, but a 2-yard Remish run put South Range back on top 12-7.

Remish then scored another 2-yard TD run for a 19-7 lead.

