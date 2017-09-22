Cayson, Wolford TD runs pace LaBrae in 33-7 win



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – LaBrae beat Champion 33-7 on Friday behind two scores each from Timmy Cayson and Kent Wolford.

Cayson scored first, while Wolford followed with a quarterback keeper for a 14-0 LaBrae lead.

The Vikings then scored on a hook and lateral, as Benton Tennant executed the play with a catch and toss to Cayson for a 52-yard score.

Colton Stoneman ran in a LaBrae TD early in the fourth. Wolford later followed with his second rush TD of the game.

Read more: Week five high school football stories

LaBrae football schedule | Champion football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22