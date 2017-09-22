Ursuline holds off Harding’s rally late; Floyd & Fabry lead the Irish



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ursuline held off a late rally by Harding to post a 28-24 win to end their two-game losing streak. Joe Floyd led Ursuline with 97 yards rushing (TD). Jared Fabry scored twice (pass and run) as he threw for 25 yards and ran for another 62. The Irish have defeated Harding in four of their last five meetings.

Read more: Week five high school football stories

The Raiders started their first drive at the 50-yard line. Ten plays and 38-yards later, Mike Clauss booted a 29-yard field goal through the uprights to give Harding a 3-0 advantage with 4:15 left in the first quarter. Kayron Adams ran for 30 yards on 5 carries.

After a Harding punt, Ursuline found themselves in Raider territory to begin their third drive on their 24-yard line. Trezahn Donlow and Jared Fabry each carried the ball twice as it was Fabry who went in from a yard out to give the Irish an early advantage (7-3).

The Raiders answered on their next possession as they went 73-yards on 14-plays capped off by Kayron Adams’ 3-yard touchdown run to take the lead back with just over 2 minutes to play in the opening half (2:06).

Back comes Ursuline, Robbie Sullivan returned the ensuing kickoff 37-yards as he took the ball into Harding territory. Fabry found James Phillips on a third down play from 11-yards away to re-take the lead entering the half (14-10).

To open the second half, Harding attempted a punt after failing to convert a first down. Cavin Stouffer’s attempt was blocked and recovered by Robbie Sullivan in the endzone to extend the Irish’s lead to 10 points.

Harding’s next possession saw the Raiders connect on a trio of big plays. Sterling Frazier tossed a 16-yard pass to Jeremy Wilson. Then, Kayron Adams ran for 13 and Frazier finished off the drive with a 21-yard dash to the endzone to cut the lead to 21-17.

Ursuline bounced back as Joe Floyd capped off an 11-play drive with a 7-yard touchdown scamper to give the Irish another 11-point advantage (28-17) late in the third quarter.

After falling behind by 11, the excitement returned to Mollenkopf Stadium on a 90-yard pass and catch from Frazier to Terrion Jackson to close the gap once again by 4-points from deep inside their own territory.

Late in the fourth quarter, Harding holding the ball on a 4th and 1 at Ursuline’s 45, Frazier was stopped short on a high snap as the Raider quarterback was held in the backfield.

For Harding, Adams gained 186 yards on the ground on 38 totes. Frazier picked up 61 stripes rushing and another 116 via the air (90 coming on that TD pass to Jackson).

Ursuline football schedule | Warren Harding football schedule

Scoring Chart

Ursuline, 28-24

First Quarter

H – Mike Clauss, 29-yard FG (H 3-0, 4:15)

Second Quarter

U – Jared Fabry, 1-yard TD run (U 7-3, 10:01)

H – Kayron Adams, 3-yard TD run (H 10-7, 2:06)

U – James Phillips, 11-yard TD catch from Jared Fabry (U 14-10, 0:14)

Third Quarter

U – Robbie Sullivan, recovered fumble for TD (U 21-10, 10:48)

H – Sterling Frazier, 21-yard TD run (U 21-17, 7:36)

U – Joe Floyd, 7-yard TD run (U 28-17, 3:12)

Fourth Quarter

H – Terrion Jackson, 90-yard TD catch from Sterling Frazier (U 28-24, 8:56)

The Irish will host Aquinas (NY) as Lakeside will visit Harding in week six.

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22