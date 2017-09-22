Back to the MyValleyDining home page

Back to the MyValleyDining restaurant list

El Jalapeno II serves delicious Mexican food and drinks in Austintown, Ohio. Between our authentic Mexican cooking, our full bar and our outstanding service, you just cannot find a better Mexican restaurant anywhere in the area.

Delicious food cooked from quality ingredients by experts in Mexican flavors: how can it get any better than that? Maybe it can get a little better if you sit at our beautiful outdoor bar on a summer night, enjoying the company of good friends. The great part is that you can get it all right here at El Jalapeno II.

4626 Mahoning Ave., Austintown, OH 44515

(330) 799-6500

El Jalapeno II menu

El Jalapeno II website

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11AM – 10PM, Friday 11AM – 10:30PM, Saturday Noon – 10:30PM, Sunday 11AM – 8PM

Back to the MyValleyDining home page

Back to the MyValleyDining restaurant list