Howland takes advantage of Hubbard miscue in 14-6 win



HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Howland took advantage of a key Hubbard miscue and edged the Eagles 14-6 on Friday.

The game was scoreless at the half.

In the third quarter, Howland’s William Hines fell on a bad Hubbard snap in the end zone for a 7-0 Tigers lead.

Howland then took a 14-0 lead before Davion Daniels notched a 10-yard TD run for Hubbard in the fourth.

Daniels went 13 of 21 through the air for 152 yards and one interception for Hubbard. Ray Minniti caught seven passes for 100 yards.

