Mooney’s two quick strikes carries Cardinals past Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two quick scores at the end of the second quarter keyed Mooney in a 21-7 win at Boardman on Friday.

With just three minutes left in the first half, Anthony Fire hauled in a 72-yard TD pass for a 7-0 Cardinals lead.

On the first play of Boardman’s ensuing possession, Mooney’s Vinny Gentile recovered a fumble and took it 20 yards for a Cardinals touchdown.

Late in the third quarter, Boardman’s Domonhic Jennings notched a 7-yard TD run to cut Mooney’s lead to 14-7.

Jason Santisi scored on a 3-yard TD run midway through the fourth for a 21-7 Cardinals lead.

