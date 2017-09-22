New Castle wins big behind 3 TDs by Thomason, Hooker

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Three touchdowns each by Josh Thomason and Marcus Hooker led New Castle to a 42-7 win against Indiana on Friday.
Thomason scored on a 63-yard TD run to start the scoring. Hooker followed with a 3-yard TD run.
Thomason then scored on a 28-yard run, while Hooker followed with a 1-yard TD run.
Thomason scored again early in the third quarter and — once again — Hooker followed with his third TD of the game.
