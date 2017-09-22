New Castle wins big behind 3 TDs by Thomason, Hooker



NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Three touchdowns each by Josh Thomason and Marcus Hooker led New Castle to a 42-7 win against Indiana on Friday.

Thomason scored on a 63-yard TD run to start the scoring. Hooker followed with a 3-yard TD run.

Thomason then scored on a 28-yard run, while Hooker followed with a 1-yard TD run.

Thomason scored again early in the third quarter and — once again — Hooker followed with his third TD of the game.

Read more: Week five high school football stories

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22