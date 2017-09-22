Nugget of Knowledge: Murphy’s Law

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Bimonthly meaning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

We all know this notorious example of Murphy’s Law – ‘If something can go wrong, it will go wrong and at the worst possible time….it had to do with toast and butter falling to the floor…butter side down.

Scientists insisted that your toast was as likely to land butter-side up as down…there shouldn’t be a bias either way.

There is….it is for the butter side down.

In 2001, a thousand schoolchildren in Great Britain dropped 21 thousand pieces of toast to confirm the theory: toast falling off a plate lands butter-side down almost two-thirds of the time.

It has nothing to do with one side being buttered.

As your toast goes over the edge of the plate, it starts to rotate, but the spin is too slow to bring the butter-side up again by the time the toast hits the floor.

