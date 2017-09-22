Sparked by two early Struthers fumbles, Canfield cruises to win

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield took advantage of two early Struthers fumbles and downed the Wildcats, 34-12, on Friday.

Struthers fumbled on its opening possession. The Cardinals recovered and scored four plays later on a Paul Breinz 1-yard TD run. Brienz finished with 63 yards on seven carries.

The Wildcats fumbled again on their next possession. Canfield recovered and scored three plays later on Nick Crawford’s 3-yard TD run.

Crawford then notched a 4-yard TD run early in the second quarter for a 21-0 Cardinals lead. Struthers’ Nick Adams responded with a 99-yard kick return TD to make it 21-6.

Read more: Week five high school football stories

Struthers football schedule | Canfield football schedule

Wildcats running back Willie Mitchell scored on a 1-yard TD run just before the half to cut Canfield’s lead to 21-12. It marked Mitchell’s 11th rush TD this year, although he rushed for just 34 yards ion 15 carries.

The Cardinals added one more score before half, as Vinny Fiorenza notched a TD run — set up by a 45-yard Matt Zaremski catch. The TD came with just 8 second left in the half. Fiorenza went 9 of 12 through the air for 123 yards.

Early in the third quarter, Breinz scored on a 29-yard TD run to put Canfield up 34-12.

Canfield outgained Struthers 303-157 in total yards.

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22