Townsend saves the day as Farrell edges Union City 48-36



FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Jourdan Townsend rescued Farrell from a loss, scoring two touchdowns in the final two minutes to lead the Steelers to a 48-36 win against Union City on Friday.

Union City led 36-34 with 1:44 remaining in the game. Townsend then caught a 56-yard TD pass for the go-ahead score, while he followed with a 36-yard interception TD to put the game away. The scores came just 22 seconds apart.

Townsend finished with three TDs, as he also scored on a kick return in the first quarter.

The Steelers took an 8-0 lead on Christian Lewis’ 24-yard TD run.

After Union tied the contest with an 8-yard TD pass, Townsend notched a 62-yard kick return TD for a 14-8 Farrell lead. But Union took a 16-14 lead in the second quarter on Henry’s 25-yard TD run.

To open the third quarter, Tymir Green notched a 57-yard TD run for a 21-16 Farrell lead.

Union City re-took a 22-21 lead, before Elijah Harper scooped up a fumble and took it 43 yards for a TD and 28-22 Steelers lead.

Union City responded again to tie the game at 28, but Farrell’s Lewis scored on a 65-yard kickoff return for a 34-28 lead.

Union City then jumped ahead 36-34 to set up Townsend’s heroics.

