Trumbull Memorial’s decorated bras raise awareness of breast cancer

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull Memorial Hospital started its annual “Bras for a Cause” fundraiser, and this year, it’s open the public.

The bras are decorated with a theme and on display at the hospital through the end of October.

Organizers say fun and creative events like this help bring attention to a problem that, for many, hits close to home. One in eight women in their lifetime will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Everybody has a mother, daughter, sister, friend, who is affected by breast cancer,” said Registered Nurse Luana Andamasaris.

Saturday, the Pink Ribbon Walk will also be held in Warren.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, located at 1350 E. Market St. The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m.

Proceeds from both fundraisers benefit Trumbull County residents through the Silver Lining Cancer Fund.

