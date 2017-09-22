Warren Homecoming kicks off weekend full of events

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The second annual Warren Homecoming kicks off Friday, with events like “Taste of Warren” and live music in Courthouse Square.

The homecoming is more than a big festival, organizer Asha Gregory said the event is to get people together who might not know what Warren has to offer.

“Getting people to come back home and see what we have to offer and to show that Warren’s spirit is still intact, and we are resilient and we are still growing and we are going to remain that way,” Gregory said.

Business owners are looking forward to the foot traffic in the city for the homecoming. John Ramsey, co-owner of Nova Coffee Co. on Courthouse Square said the event drew hundreds of people last year and he expects the same number of people or more this weekend.

“This is a pump up. It is a revitalization; it is of things to come – things that are starting. It hasn’t stopped growing and some people don’t know that. It is nice to have them be able to see it,” Ramsey said. “Warren gets a bad rap with people saying everybody is moving away and nobody is here. There are a lot of people here, this is where we live and this is where we choose to put our businesses.”

This is the second year The Fine Arts Council has held the Warren Homecoming.

Events begin Friday and are scheduled all day. A kickoff party and rooftop reunion are planned for 4 p.m. at the Franklin Street Park Deck. See a full list of events on the Trumbull Art Gallery’s website.