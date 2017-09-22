YSU students start curbside recycling service for Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – A pair of Columbiana County men are seeing green by helping one town go green. They hope to get rich by getting dirty.

Jake and Josh Stoy are bringing curbside recycling to Columbiana. They started J&J Recycling, and they’re willing to pick up the recyclables, right at your home.

“We’ll drop a bin off at your home, and you can start collecting your recyclables,” said Josh Stoy. “And for $20, we’ll be at your home four times a month to pick it up.”

The first pick-up is October 14. Once J&J gets 100 clients, it’ll add another day of service and continue to fill up its schedule.

“It’s 150 to 200 homes to start making profit, to get the business running,” said Jake Stoy.

J&J has competition with a drop-off recycling location in Columbiana.

The Stoys are freshmen at Youngstown State University. They grew up in Columbiana, watched their dad run a business, and now they’re doing the same, even adding a service which the city doesn’t have right now.

“I think everyone should take us seriously,” said Josh Stoy. “I mean, we’re just here to help the community.”

“If we need help, we go get the help,” said Jake Stoy. “We have someone next to our side, helping us make our decisions.”

J&J will pick up paper, cardboard, plastic, aluminum and glass. It will be sorted by hand and most will be sold, but the heart of the matter is helping Columbiana become a greener city.

“This is where I grew up, I wouldn’t want to pick anywhere else,” said Josh Stoy.

The Stoys are working out of Fairfield Township, so they didn’t need any approval from the city of Columbiana before offering curbside recycling to residents.

For more information on the service, you can call the Stoys at 330-692-1964.