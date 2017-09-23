Girard police looking for Subway armed robbery suspect

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Girard are asking the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect, described as a black man with a deep voice, was responsible for an armed robbery at Subway around 9 p.m. on Friday, police said.

He is about 6’0″ tall and weighs between 200 and 230 pounds.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black boots, black gloves, a gray knit hat, and a black scarf over his face.

If you know who this man is, call Sgt. John Freeman at 330-545-0211.

