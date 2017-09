YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the Valley’s most recognized philanthropists has died — leaving behind a legacy of giving.

Tony Lariccia passed away earlier this week. He was 71 years old.

Over the years, Lariccia donated to the YMCA, Boardman High School, Boardman Park, YSU, Angels for Animals, as well as his alma mater Struthers High School.

Private services were held Saturday morning.