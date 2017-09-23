Vienna shooting range hosts students for gun education

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Dozens of kids got some hands-on experience at the gun range on Saturday.

The Fish and Game Club of Vienna hosted local 4-H students for an NRA Youth Sportsfest.

They taught kids ages 9 to 18 about basic gun safety.

Then, the kids took to the range with instructors and got to shoot different kinds of guns.

The organizer says this event is all about education and safety.

“I hope they get some knowledge, I hope they gain some skill,” said Larry Beardsley of Trumbull County 4H Shooting Sports Pioneers Club. “And I hope they start to get the right attitude.”

All of the kids that attended are members of the Trumbull County 4-H Shooting Sports Pioneers Club.