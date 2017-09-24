House in Youngstown catches fire, 4 taken to hospital, no surviving pets

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Four people, including a young child, were taken to the hospital after a house caught fire in Youngstown early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Crandall and Ford avenues.

The Youngstown Fire Department said when they arrived the entire first floor was engulfed in flames.

Two adults and a young girl made it out and were in the front yard, but a woman was still trapped on the third floor.

Melvin Neighbours lives next door and is also the father of the two women who live there.

“My oldest daughter, she was stuck on the third floor because of the smoke coming up and my other daughter, her husband and my granddaughter, they got out. The firemen, thank God they came as soon as they did, they were able to get up to the third floor and bring my other daughter down,” he said.

All four were taken to the hospital. WYTV is waiting to hear back about their conditions.

The fire department is investigating what started the fire. YFD Battalion Chief Gary Ditullio said it was a chaotic scene.

“The child was given to, from what I understand, a passerby. They sent the child off the roof to the passerby who caught her. And so, the other adult jumped off the roof also, but the other victim was still in the house.”

The family’s two dogs did not survive the fire.