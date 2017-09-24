Inmate with warrant out for arrest doesn’t return to correction center

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – An inmate from a Mercer County correction center did not return to the facility this weekend after using a meal pass.

Zachary Michael Oddis, 23 years old from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, left the Sharon Community Corrections Center on State Street around 6:07 p.m. Friday evening.

He was to use his meal pass and return in one hour, but never returned.

Oddis was at the correction center from a previous crime of escape felony of the third degree, for which an arrest warrant has been obtained.