Ontario hands Canfield girls first loss

CANFIELD, OH (WYTV)-Canfield led 2-0 at the break but allowed Ontario to score three unanswered goals in the second half to hand the Cardinals their first loss of the year, falling 2-0.

The Warriors stormed out of the gate in the 2nd half as Bria Meisse scored twice in the first four minutes of the half to level the score.

With under 5 minutes to go, Meisse thought she scored again to give Ontario the lead but after the officials discussed it, they ruled her offsides.

But with under a minute to go, Meisse scored off a rebound inside the box to give the Warriors the win.

Canfield drops to 5-1-2 on the year.