Bridge project finished in 55 hours, Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens

(WKBN) – Interstate 76 in Western Pennsylvania is open again.

Crews spent the weekend replacing a bridge along the busy stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

After just 55 hours, the new bridge over Brush Creek in Beaver County is in place.

While the work was happening, drivers headed east had to get off I-76 in New Castle, on I-376. Drivers headed west had to get off in Cranberry, creating an 80-mile detour.

Now that the work is done, people can once again travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in both directions.