Warren man gets prison time for death of girlfriend’s 3-year-old son

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man found guilty of three felony charges in the death of a 3-year-old boy was sentenced on Monday.

Arthur Harper was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

In August, a jury found Harper guilty of murder, felonious assault and child endangering.

Police said he was babysitting his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Russell Cottrill, last November when the boy suffered head trauma. He later died at the hospital.

WYTV was in the courtroom during Harper’s sentencing. Check back here for updates, or tune into 33 News at 6, for Harper’s reaction to his sentence.