Youngstown schools offering free classes for parents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown schools is offering free classes for adults.

The classes will be at Taft Elementary on East Avondale and will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Adults can study to earn a GED diploma, prepare for college or a career program, improve their English skills, or brush up on skills to help their kids with homework.

You don’t have to have a student at Youngstown schools to take part, and you can start at any time during the year.

Registration for the classes is required by calling (330) 744-8769.