YSU Penguins will attempt to set new Guinness World Record

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University will attempt to smash the record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Penguins at an event on their Homecoming day, Saturday, Oct. 28, on campus.

The existing world record of 624 is set by a group in England. YSU hopes to have 1,000 participants join and set a new record.

The attempt will celebrate YSU’s 50th anniversary as a state university.

The event is 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the WATTS center on campus.

Costume distribution, dressing and the official Guinness counting will take place in the WATTS center from 9 to 11 a.m.

Registration is $10 and includes a brand new penguin costume that participants can keep.

After the official count, the Penguins will march up Fifth Avenue for the annual YSU Homecoming Parade.

To register for the event, go to www.ysu.edu/alumni/guinness.

The event is a collaboration involving Intercollegiate Athletics, Alumni Engagement, Student Activities, Retired Faculty and the YSU Alumni Society Advisory Board.