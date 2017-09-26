1 man beaten, 1 rammed with car following card game in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was arrested and charged with felonious assault after police say she hit a man with her car.

Officers were called about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday to a house on W. Boston Ave. on reports of a fight.

As officers were arriving, they saw a car leaving the house driven by 38-year-old Cheree Moore. A man in the backseat of the car, later identified as Moore’s brother, 39-year-old Matthew Jones, was bleeding from the mouth and a had a swollen eye, the size of a golf ball, according to a police report.

As officers began talking with witnesses at the house, they were told that Moore and Jones had come to the house to play cards and got into a fight with some of the people there. As the fight escalated and they were asked to leave, Jones was punched several times and hit with sticks, the report stated.

Witnesses said several people at the house threw rocks and bricks at Moore’s car, trying to get her to leave. They said she then tried to ram her car into a woman at the house when an 18-year-old man pushed the woman out of the way and was hit. One witness said the man was run over by the car. Police said the victim did not have visible injuries, but he said that he hit his head and was very lethargic, the report stated.

Police noted that Moore’s car had front-end damage. The rear window was smashed and there were dents all over the car.

Both injured men were taken to the hospital.