LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Belmont Pines Hospital will be hosting a job fair Tuesday, September, 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their facility located at 615 Churchill-Hubbard Rd.

The behavioral health hospital is looking for care staff, registered nurses and other workers.

Applications will be taken online, but not until Sept. 29. The career portal on their website is undergoing an upgrade.