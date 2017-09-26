Ohio leads nation for cheapest gas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Gas prices continued their downward trend again this week in Northeast Ohio, falling by an average of 10 cents to $2.355 per gallon, according to AAA.

For a second straight week, the Midwest and Central states are seeing some of the largest declines in gas prices and some of the cheapest gas in the country. Ohio also has the least expensive average gas prices in the county at $2.27 per gallon.

Gasoline inventories jumped 1.3 million barrels in the Great Lakes and Central states – the largest of any region in the country – which contributes to the drop in gas prices. T

This week’s average prices: Northeast Ohio Average $2.355

Average prices of the unleaded self-service gasoline in various areas:

$2.350 Alliance

$2.203 Ashland

$2.409 Ashtabula

$2.499 Aurora

$2.437 Chesterland

$2.329 Cleveland

$2.324 Elyria

$2.272 Independence

$2.318 Lorain

$2.402 Lyndhurst

$2.273 Massillon

$2.380 Mentor

$2.454 New Philadelphia

$2.336 Niles *

$2.296 Norwalk

$2.381 Oberlin

$2.330 Parma

$2.327 Ravenna

$2.395 Solon

$2.308 Willard

$2.422 Youngstown *

One month after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, motorists are finally seeing consistent declines in gas prices. At $2.57, today’s national average is five cents less than a week ago, 22 cents more expensive than a month ago, and 36 cents more than a year ago.

According to the Department of Energy, Gulf Coast refinery operations were up nearly 10 percent for the week ending September 15. Overall, 10 refineries are operating at reduced rates, while three remain shut down.