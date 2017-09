CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Canfield man who police say has a history of passing bad checks is in even more trouble.

Brandon Ferrier, 20, appeared in court Tuesday morning, facing bad check and grand theft charges. He was indicted earlier this month.

Police said when they went to pick him up on the new charges, Ferrier jumped out of a bedroom window and led them on a brief foot chase.

He already faces trial in two other bad check cases next month.

For now, he’s jailed without bond.