South Range-Crestview; statistical breakdown in preparation of this Friday’s Game of the Week

Vince Pellegrini Published:

Stat Sheet Breakdown: South Range at Crestview

South Range (5-0)
Raiders 27 Brookfield 20
Raiders 31 Zanesville 13
Raiders 42 Akron Manchester 36
Raiders 34 Western Reserve 0
Raiders 37 Springfield 14

Individual Leaders
Passing
Aniello Buzzacco – 912 yards, 57.0% (45-79), 9 TDs

Rushing
Peyton Remish – 683 yards, 6.1 avg, 6 TDs
Aniello Buzzacco – 279 yards, 6.6 avg, 7 TDs

Receiving
Mathias Combs – 27 catches, 501 yards, 7 TDs
Josh Stear – 9 catches, 260 yards, 2 TDs

Tackles
Peyton Remish – 60
Aniello Buzzacco – 39
Anthony Czap – 37

Quarterback Sacks
Levi Taylor – 2

Interceptions
Isaac Allegretto – 1
Aniello Buzzacco – 1

Fumble Recoveries
Isaac Allegretto – 1
Joey Ickes – 1
Brennan Toy – 1

Punting
Brandon Youngs – 8 punts, 32.3 avg

Kicking
Brandon Youngs – 16 of 18 XPT; 2 of 4; 22 pts

Crestview (2-3)
Shaw 21 Rebels 0
Warren JFK 28 Rebels 14
Rebels 48 Akron North 8
Struthers 16 Rebels 9
Rebels 41 West Branch 20

Individual Leaders
Passing
Caleb Hill – 528 yards, 48.3% (43-89), 6 TDs

Rushing
Andrew Yanssens – 559 yards, 6.6 avg, 4 TDs
Ethan Powell – 139 yards, 7.3 avg, TD

Receiving
Dylan Huff – 20 catches, 269 yards, 4 TDs
Jeff Feo – 12 catches, 116 yards, TD

Tackles
Dakota Stratton – 45
Danny Moore – 35
Andrew Hardenbrook – 35

Quarterback Sacks
Dakota Stratton – 3.0
Justin Collins – 2.0

Interceptions
Dylan Huff – 4

Fumble Recoveries
Stephen Barr – 3

Punting
Dylan Huff – 13 punts, 25.8 avg

Kicking
Danny Moore – 7 of 10 XPT; 0-1 FG; 7 pts

