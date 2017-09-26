South Range-Crestview; statistical breakdown in preparation of this Friday’s Game of the Week

Stat Sheet Breakdown: South Range at Crestview
South Range (5-0)
Raiders 27 Brookfield 20
Raiders 31 Zanesville 13
Raiders 42 Akron Manchester 36
Raiders 34 Western Reserve 0
Raiders 37 Springfield 14
Individual Leaders
Passing
Aniello Buzzacco – 912 yards, 57.0% (45-79), 9 TDs
Rushing
Peyton Remish – 683 yards, 6.1 avg, 6 TDs
Aniello Buzzacco – 279 yards, 6.6 avg, 7 TDs
Receiving
Mathias Combs – 27 catches, 501 yards, 7 TDs
Josh Stear – 9 catches, 260 yards, 2 TDs
Tackles
Peyton Remish – 60
Aniello Buzzacco – 39
Anthony Czap – 37
Quarterback Sacks
Levi Taylor – 2
Interceptions
Isaac Allegretto – 1
Aniello Buzzacco – 1
Fumble Recoveries
Isaac Allegretto – 1
Joey Ickes – 1
Brennan Toy – 1
Punting
Brandon Youngs – 8 punts, 32.3 avg
Kicking
Brandon Youngs – 16 of 18 XPT; 2 of 4; 22 pts
Crestview (2-3)
Shaw 21 Rebels 0
Warren JFK 28 Rebels 14
Rebels 48 Akron North 8
Struthers 16 Rebels 9
Rebels 41 West Branch 20
Individual Leaders
Passing
Caleb Hill – 528 yards, 48.3% (43-89), 6 TDs
Rushing
Andrew Yanssens – 559 yards, 6.6 avg, 4 TDs
Ethan Powell – 139 yards, 7.3 avg, TD
Receiving
Dylan Huff – 20 catches, 269 yards, 4 TDs
Jeff Feo – 12 catches, 116 yards, TD
Tackles
Dakota Stratton – 45
Danny Moore – 35
Andrew Hardenbrook – 35
Quarterback Sacks
Dakota Stratton – 3.0
Justin Collins – 2.0
Interceptions
Dylan Huff – 4
Fumble Recoveries
Stephen Barr – 3
Punting
Dylan Huff – 13 punts, 25.8 avg
Kicking
Danny Moore – 7 of 10 XPT; 0-1 FG; 7 pts