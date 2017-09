YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man jumped out of his moving car in the middle of a busy Youngstown freeway.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Youngstown police said the man intentionally jumped out of the moving vehicle onto the Madison Avenue eastbound ramp, just before the Poland exit ramp.

He has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police couldn’t say why the man decided to jump.