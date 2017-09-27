Nugget of Knowledge: National Anthem history

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Hurricane name influences donations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

The song known as “The Star-Spangled Banner” became popular in the 19th century and bands would play it at parades and Independence Day celebrations and a sporting event or two.

But it wasn’t our national anthem…because we still didn’t have one.

Then came September 5th, 1918…we were still fighting World War One and feeling patriotic.

During the seventh-inning stretch of game one of the World Series that day, the band played “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The two teams, the Cubs and Red Sox, stood at attention the crowd sang along and cheered and a tradition began.

But we were still playing it only for special occasions such as opening day, national holidays and World Series games.

In 1931, The Star Spangled Banner became our National Anthem.

During World War II, a recording played it at every ball game…it was cemented as a ritual and spread to other sports.

