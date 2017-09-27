South Range soccer battles for 1-1 draw with Boardman



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The South Range boys soccer team was outshot Tuesday, but battled to a 1-1 tie with Boardman at Spartan Stadium.

The game was scoreless at halftime, but the Spartans broke through in the second half. Alexander Wood fired on goal, and Jacob Smotzer put away the rebound goal to make it a 1-0 game.

Just minutes later, South Range answered on a similar play. Off the free kick, Canaan Johnson fired in the box, and after the goalie bobbled it, Mitch McConnell was there to clean up the mess. McConnell’s goal tied the game at 1, and that’s how the game ended.

Boardman outshot South Range, 18-13 on the night.