Trumbull County drug overdoses reach record-breaking numbers

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – It was another record-breaking month for Trumbull County, but not in the way that health officials had hoped.

Although September isn’t over yet, there have been more drug overdoses reported than in past months.

There were 195 overdoses reported this month in Trumbull County so far, surpassing March’s high of 189 overdoses.

This year, 1,113 total overdoses have been recorded in the county, resulting in 60 deaths. Fifty-one of those deaths were confirmed to be due to an overdose, although nine are suspected as drug overdoses.

The drugs have been especially potent, according to health officials who said multiple doses of the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone have been required to bring victims back.

To get a naloxone kit, call the Trumbull County Combined Health District at 330-675-2590 ext. 3.

For treatment or to be placed into detox, call the Coleman Access Center at 330-392-1100. If it’s after hours, call the Help Network of Northeast Ohio by dialing 211.

Other resources are also available for addicts.