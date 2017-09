GOOD QUESTION: Indians win it all or Browns go to playoffs?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Which would you rather see…..the Indians in the World Series or the Browns at least in the playoffs?

“INDIANS IN THE SERIES…NO DOUBT? YEAH.”

“NAW, I’M NOT REALLY INTO THE BROWNS RIGHT NOW…MAYBE SOMEDAY?…I WAS A FAN, BIG TIME!”

“YOU’D RATHER SEE THEM IN THE WORLD SERIES? ABSOLUTELY. HOW ABOUT THE BROWNS? DON’T….DON’T PUT A NICKLE ON THE BROWNS. GO WITH THE SURE THING, BET ON THE TRIBE.”

Len Rome-33 WYTV News: a lot of Cleveland Indians supporters so far…can’t we find anyone for the ” let’s wait till next year” Browns?

“SO WHAT DO YOU THINK, INDIANS OR BROWNS? WELL, I THINK THE INDIANS HAD A GREAT YEAR LAST YEAR SO I THINK IT WOULD REALLY HELP TO SEE THE BROWNS DO A LITTLE BETTER THIS YEAR….SO IF I HAD TO PICK, I’D RATHER SEE THE BROWNS GO.”

“THE CLEVELAND INDIANS IN THE WORLD SERIES OR THE BROWNS IN AT LEAST THE PLAYOFFS…? OH, I’D LIKE TO SEE THE BROWNS AT LEAST.. I THINK, YOU KNOW, WHEN YOU GIVE THEM A CHANCE, I THINK YOU KNOW THEY’VE BEEN PLAYING BETTER THIS SEASON.”

“THE INDIANS IN THE WORLD SERIES BECAUSE I’M A STEELERS FAN.”

Len: a final thought…before the football season began, the Vegas oddsmakers gave the Cleveland Browns a 250 to one chance of getting into the Super Bowl…what do you think? Len Rome, WYTV 33 News Daybreak.